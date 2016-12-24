GAM Holding AG Sells 5,000 Shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade L.L.C. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. by 1,630.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. by 28.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 126,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boise Cascade L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $885.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.31. Boise Cascade L.L.C. had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade L.L.C. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade L.L.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Boise Cascade L.L.C. Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company, formerly Boise Cascade, LLC., is a plywood and engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other. Its Wood Products segment manufactures plywood, EWP, studs, particleboard and ponderosa pine lumber.

