GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Harman International Industries Inc. (HAR)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Harman International Industries Inc. (NYSE:HAR) by 81.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Harman International Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harman International Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harman International Industries by 15,627.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. raised its position in Harman International Industries by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Harman International Industries by 86.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harman International Industries during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harman International Industries Inc. (NYSE:HAR) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 257,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. Harman International Industries Inc. has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Harman International Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harman International Industries Inc. will post $7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Harman International Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Harman International Industries in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harman International Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Harman International Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Harman International Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other Harman International Industries news, EVP Herbert K. Parker sold 8,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $694,973.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,593.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Santana sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $210,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harman International Industries

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

