GAM Holding AG Has $305,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 0.27% on Friday, hitting $14.90. 1,502,169 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $4.29 billion. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NUAN. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $46,987.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,745.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 178,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,917.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

