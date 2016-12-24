GAM Holding AG Has $289,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

GAM Holding AG continued to hold its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Plains GP Holdings were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings during the second quarter worth $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 341,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings by 46.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $2,021,000.

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 308,839 shares. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/gam-holding-ag-has-289000-stake-in-plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp/1132173.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About Plains GP Holdings

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) owns an interest in the general partner and incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P (PAA). The Company has no separate operating activities apart from those conducted by PAA. PAA owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Holdings LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP Holdings LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.