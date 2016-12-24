FY2019 EPS Estimates for Accenture PLC (ACN) Lowered by Clsa Americas

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Clsa Americas decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Clsa Americas analyst L. Miscioscia now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $6.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.77.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.26% on Friday, hitting $117.48. 1,697,312 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 1,091.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 314.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $291,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,249,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $5,267,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

