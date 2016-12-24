FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Wright Medical Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wright Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business earned $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.64 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 436,463 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.40 billion. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Sean Carney sold 54,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,249,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 44,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,047,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,245,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $300,371,000 after buying an additional 863,339 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 550,990 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

