Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Neogen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-neogen-corp-neog-raised-by-analyst/1131944.html.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.55. Neogen Corp. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $69.09.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Neogen Corp. had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Neogen Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 353,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-neogen-corp-neog-raised-by-analyst/1131944.html.

In other Neogen Corp. news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,787,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $519,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen Corp.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.