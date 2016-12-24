FY2017 EPS Estimates for BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Boosted by Jefferies Group

BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BHP Billiton PLC’s FY2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

BBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Investec reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 957,455 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. BHP Billiton PLC has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company’s market capitalization is $82.84 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton PLC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton PLC during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BHP Billiton PLC by 448.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Billiton PLC by 538.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BHP Billiton PLC by 289.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton PLC Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

