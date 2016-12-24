Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.05. FBR & Co has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/fy2017-earnings-forecast-for-prudential-financial-inc-issued-by-fbr-co-pru/1131935.html.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp. raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) opened at 106.20 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $797,777.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Falzon sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $831,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,824,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,648,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,071,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,100,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,301,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.

