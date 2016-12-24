FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Issued By Roth Capital

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Neogen Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst A. Brenner now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business earned $90.70 million during the quarter. Neogen Corp. had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. Neogen Corp.'s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered Neogen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.55. Neogen Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Corp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen Corp. by 72.5% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Neogen Corp. by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Neogen Corp. by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen Corp. news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,787,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $519,744.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corp. Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

