Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-boosted-by-analyst/1131793.html.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand PLC from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) opened at 76.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 1,117.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 1,613.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 493,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand PLC news, insider Gary S. Michel sold 10,708 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $792,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 9,090 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $636,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

