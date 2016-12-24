Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) Receives $42.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

FSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director David H. Kemp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Herrington bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 103.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 69.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) opened at 40.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

