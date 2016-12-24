Francoise Brougher Sells 57,692 Shares of Square Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Francoise Brougher sold 57,692 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $811,726.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francoise Brougher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Francoise Brougher sold 173,077 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $2,424,808.77.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Francoise Brougher sold 2,042 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $24,156.86.

On Friday, November 4th, Francoise Brougher sold 173,077 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,076,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Francoise Brougher sold 7,152 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $79,244.16.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Francoise Brougher sold 57,692 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $692,304.00.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) opened at 14.07 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $4.95 billion. Square Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square Inc. will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Francoise Brougher Sells 57,692 Shares of Square Inc. (SQ) Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/francoise-brougher-sells-57692-shares-of-square-inc-sq-stock/1131863.html.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.47 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Square by 76.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 486.1% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.