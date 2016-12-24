First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,577 Shares of WageWorks Inc. (WAGE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of WageWorks worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of WageWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WageWorks during the second quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WageWorks by 38.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WageWorks during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WageWorks during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) traded up 0.14% on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,628 shares. WageWorks Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $88.90 million during the quarter. WageWorks had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WageWorks Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAGE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WageWorks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.20 price target on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on WageWorks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WageWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

In other news, CEO Joseph L. Jackson sold 87,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,360,925.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Bodaken sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $728,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About WageWorks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act and other employee benefits.

