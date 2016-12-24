First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$10.00 to C$9.20 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$11.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$14.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a C$18.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.43.

First Quantum Minerals Limited Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, development and mining. It produces copper in concentrate, copper cathode, nickel in concentrate, gold, zinc, platinum-group elements (PGE) and pyrite. Its operations and development projects are located in Zambia, Mauritania, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Panama, Peru and Argentina.

