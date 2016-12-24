First Quadrant L P CA Raises Position in National Instruments Corp. (NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 494.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments Corp. were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 13.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Corp. during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 1.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 307,498 shares of the company were exchanged. National Instruments Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.91.

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. National Instruments Corp. had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business earned $306.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. National Instruments Corp.’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 17,454 shares of National Instruments Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $485,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $32,866.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,994.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers graphical system design approach to engineering, which provides an integrated software and hardware platform for measurement and control systems. Its products include reusable hardware and software modules.

