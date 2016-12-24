First Quadrant L P CA Continues to Hold Stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

First Quadrant L P CA continued to hold its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $33,993,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,011,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,008,000 after buying an additional 1,063,161 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $9,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,309,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $3,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,079 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Carlton A. Ricketts sold 79,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,144,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (Capitol Federal Savings or the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves. It attracts retail deposits from the general public and invests those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences.

