First Quadrant L P CA Continues to Hold Position in Emcor Group Inc. (EME)

First Quadrant L P CA maintained its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) traded down 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,110 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.93. Emcor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Yonker sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $905,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,836.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides a number of building services and industrial services. The Company’s segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

