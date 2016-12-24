First Manhattan Co. Continues to Hold Position in CDK Global Inc. (CDK)

First Manhattan Co. continued to hold its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $141,644,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 34,491.2% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 420,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 419,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 39,891.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 338,273 shares. CDK Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. CDK Global had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company earned $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CDK Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing/advertising solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company’s segments are Automotive Retail North America (ARNA), Automotive Retail International (ARI) and Digital Marketing (DM). The Company’s solutions automate workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

