Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) – FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberiabank Corp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Iberiabank Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBKC. FIG Partners lowered shares of Iberiabank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Iberia Capital upgraded shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. upgraded shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "FBR & Co Weighs in on Iberiabank Corp.'s FY2017 Earnings (IBKC)" was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation.

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.30. 245,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. Iberiabank Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Iberiabank Corp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $223.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Iberiabank Corp.’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iberiabank Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 25.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 368.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Iberiabank Corp. news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $994,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $822,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Iberiabank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

About Iberiabank Corp.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

