FBR & Co Weighs in on Astoria Financial Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AF)

Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) – FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Astoria Financial Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Astoria Financial Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Piper Jaffray Cos. raised Astoria Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Astoria Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) opened at 18.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.72. Astoria Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Astoria Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 730,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 90.7% in the second quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 90,664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Astoria Financial Corp.

Astoria Financial Corporation is the unitary savings and loan holding company of Astoria Bank and its subsidiaries. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank, which is a local, community-oriented bank. Astoria Bank’s business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four- family, or residential, mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities.

