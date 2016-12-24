Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up about 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 18.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 952,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 867,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 149,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,140,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,541 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $96.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr cut Exxon Mobil Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Exxon Mobil Corp. news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,906,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 222,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,340,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

