Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up about 2.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 450.8% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,918,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,812,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 265.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 110,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 80,280 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 4,266,541 shares of the stock traded hands. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 140.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $957,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

