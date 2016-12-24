Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Boeing Co. (BA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC held its position in shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its position in Boeing by 164.3% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 74,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 90,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Boeing by 24.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 133,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $157.81. 2,135,828 shares of the stock were exchanged. Boeing Co. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co. will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 66.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $143.31 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

