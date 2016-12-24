Ericsson (ERIC) Receives $6.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Vetr upgraded Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Monday, October 10th. Danske upgraded Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Ericsson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 18,024,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 1,746,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ericsson by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 249,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ericsson by 32.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,329,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after buying an additional 2,541,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ericsson by 44.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,979,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,724,000 after buying an additional 12,562,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ericsson during the second quarter worth $15,018,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) opened at 5.78 on Wednesday. Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is a Sweden-based telecommunications operator. The Company offers hardware, software and services that drive development in mobility, broadband and the cloud, creating ecosystems across various industries. Ericsson’s core businesses are Radio, Core and Transmission, and Telecom Services.

