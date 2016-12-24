Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies Corp. from $11.28 to $16.01 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX) opened at 4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Dynavax Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company’s market capitalization is $157.96 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Dynavax Technologies Corp. had a negative net margin of 2,650.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corp. will post ($3.21) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/dynavax-technologies-corp-dvax-receives-20-17-average-target-price-from-brokerages/1131805.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses toll-like receptor (TLR) biology to discover and develop vaccines and therapeutics. Its development programs are focused on vaccines and cancer immunotherapy. The Company’s lead vaccine product candidate is HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which combines its TLR9 agonist adjuvant and recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen (rHBsAg).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.