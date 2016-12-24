DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. DCP Midstream Partners, traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 189,638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. FBR & Co initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wunderlich increased their target price on DCP Midstream Partners, from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 436.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 670,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 545,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 70.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

About DCP Midstream Partners,

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.

