Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $154,732,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 219,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 360,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,321,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,223,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,829 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.28 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

