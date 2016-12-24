Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.08 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.26.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $58.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Dolf A. Berle sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,063.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Tobin sold 2,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $112,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,740.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

