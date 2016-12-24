Darryl Rawlings Sells 3,500 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $55,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $56,735.00.

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) opened at 15.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $457.81 million. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Trupanion by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 402,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc provides a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through two segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions related to the Company’s medical plan, which are marketed directly to consumers.

