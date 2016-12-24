Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Enviva Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst P. Fratt now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) opened at 26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Blackstone Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 66.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 1,075,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 429,544 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. CG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP is a producer of wood pellets. The Company, through its interests in Enviva, LP and Enviva GP, LLC, supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators under long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets.

