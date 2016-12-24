CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.37% of CyrusOne worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CyrusOne by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 44.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.21 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 1.78%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $299,863.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,081 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,935.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne footprint and beyond.

