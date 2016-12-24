Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,319,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,068,000 after buying an additional 1,100,961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 87.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,615,000 after buying an additional 1,031,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. 1,426,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/cypress-capital-management-llc-wy-acquires-new-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon/1132178.html.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.