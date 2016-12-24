Culp Inc. (CFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Culp Inc. (NYSE:CFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Culp (NYSE:CFI) opened at 36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.54. Culp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Culp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company earned $75.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Culp will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Franklin N. Saxon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,138.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick B. Flavin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Culp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 294,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 705.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Culp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Culp during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Culp by 120.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

CFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Culp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

