Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,939 shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $277,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $472,268.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

