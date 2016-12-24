Creative Planning Holds Stake in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Creative Planning held its position in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded down 4.25% on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,375 shares. Myriad Genetics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

