Comerica Inc. (CMA) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 305.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after buying an additional 1,198,008 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 70.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,858,000 after buying an additional 679,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,655,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,671,000 after buying an additional 377,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 930,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 354,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,324,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,300,000 after buying an additional 332,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 429,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Comerica had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Inc. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $265,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Muneera S. Carr sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $101,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. Comerica has its operations in three business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. In addition to the three business segments, it also operates in the Finance segment.

