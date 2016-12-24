Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133,977 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $416,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VNBTrust National Association increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 7,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

