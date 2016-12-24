Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Position Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 3,099,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,938,000 after buying an additional 129,545 shares in the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 1,301,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. FirstMerit Bank N A Trustee increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. FirstMerit Bank N A Trustee now owns 408,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167,598 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

