CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 76.6% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 74.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 0.59% on Friday, hitting $76.86. 1,203,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, insider Gary S. Michel sold 10,708 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $792,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 7,216 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $547,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,643.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

