Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight Co. worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. National Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) opened at 44.72 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Church & Dwight Co. had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In other news, EVP Britta Bomhard purchased 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,705.39. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,705.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co. Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

