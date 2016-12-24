CarMax Inc. (KMX) CFO Sells $197,310.00 in Stock

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $197,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,235.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) opened at 64.04 on Friday. CarMax Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 77.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 152,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in CarMax by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 230,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.52 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $63.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

