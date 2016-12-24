Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives GBX 301.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.40 ($3.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 275 ($3.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 270 ($3.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 330 ($4.10) to GBX 275 ($3.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Soumen Das sold 76,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.70), for a total value of £228,956.38 ($284,170.76).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) opened at 293.80 on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 257.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 451.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.26. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.48 billion.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues and Other. It is organized into four divisions: Covent Garden; Earls Court Properties, which represents its interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in Earls Court Partnership Limited (ECPL), Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a range of smaller properties in the Earls Court area; Venues, which comprises the exhibitions business, including the Olympia London property assets and Maclise Road1, and Other, which comprises the discontinued activity of The Great Capital Partnership, the Company’s residual China investments, other head office companies and investments.

