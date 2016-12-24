Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 46 Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter worth $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter worth $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter worth $120,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. 1,701,228 shares of the company traded hands. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.90 and a 12-month high of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.82.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.55 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corp. set a $185.00 target price on International Business Machines Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.81.

In related news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $50,176.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,436.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

