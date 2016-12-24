California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355,593 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 649,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $58,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $535,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 163,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Century Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) opened at 13.81 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $18.80 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

