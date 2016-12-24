California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 155,000 Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 3.27% of Basic Energy Services worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 111.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) traded down 15.4424% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.4501. 9,575,885 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $18.39 million. Basic Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 481,291 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $158,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 733,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth V. Huseman sold 278,428 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $94,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,538.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

