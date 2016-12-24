California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Ultra Clean Holdings worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 9.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,159 shares. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $335.77 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

