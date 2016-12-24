Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Visa Inc. (V)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $148,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $78.15. 6,192,947 shares of the company traded hands. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Pacific Crest set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,480.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

