Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,525 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 21,402 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $318,675.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James M. Cosman sold 12,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,474.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 50 banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services in central New England.

