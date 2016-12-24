Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2016 EPS estimates for Rosetta Genomics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Rosetta Genomics’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Rosetta Genomics had a negative net margin of 167.27% and a negative return on equity of 126.97%. The business earned $2.40 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rosetta Genomics Ltd.’s FY2016 Earnings (ROSG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-rosetta-genomics-ltd-s-fy2016-earnings-rosg/1131759.html.

Separately, S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Rosetta Genomics from $0.94 to $0.82 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) opened at 0.47 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.81 million. Rosetta Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosetta Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Rosetta Genomics worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rosetta Genomics Ltd.’s FY2016 Earnings (ROSG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-rosetta-genomics-ltd-s-fy2016-earnings-rosg/1131759.html.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.